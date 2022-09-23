EN
    21:45, 23 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Zhansaya Abdumalik of Kazakhstan secures 1st win at FIDE Women's Grand Prix

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Zhansaya Abdumalik of Kazakhstan secured her first win at the FIDE Women's Grand Prix in Astana, Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakhstani Zhansaya defeated Polina Shuvalova of Russia in Round 7 of the FIDE Women's Grand Prix in the Kazakh capital.

    Her compatriot Bibisara Asaubayeva suffered the first loss from Alina Kashlinskaya of Poland.

    Zhasaya is ranked fifth, and Bibisara six in the overall standings.

    The next round is to take place on September 25.



