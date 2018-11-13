EN
    09:20, 13 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Zhansaya Abdumalik reaches quarterfinals of Women's World Chess Championship

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Zhansaya Abdumalik has extended her current win streak at the 2018 FIDE Women's World Chess Championship hosted by Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

    Defeating Jolanta Zawadzka, a Woman Grandmaster title holder from Poland, in the third round, Zhansaya got into the quarterfinals.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Zhansaya Abdumalik outplayed Zhao Xue of China in a tie-break 2-0, securing a berth in the 3rd round of the championship.

    It is to be recalled that the Women's World Chess Championship in Khanty-Mansiysk gathered 64 best players from all over the world. Only half of the strongest chess players including Kazakhstan's Zhansaya Abdumalik and Dinara Saduakassova qualified for the second round.

