Zhansaya Abdumalik set to hit world’s top 10 chess players in 2018

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Talented Kazakh chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik told about her goals for 2018 during a briefing dedicated to the results of 2017 held at the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In 2017, Zhansaya Abdumalik, who is holding the titles of International Master (IM) and Woman Grandmaster (WGM), made an essential contribution to the victory of the Kazakhstan national team over China in the Women's Rapid Team U23 event of the Asian Indoor and Martial Games 2017 in Ashgabat. In the Blitz Team U23 event, Zhansaya Abdumalik with Dinara Saduakassova won bronze. Zhansaya also finished 1st at the Rapid International Tournament in Almaty. The main achievement of the chess player was the victory at the World Junior U20 Chess Championship 2017, where 86 female chess players participated and 17 of them became world champions in various age divisions. According to her, each game lasted more than 5 hours as the competition was quite tough.

She has ambitious goals for the new season.

"I'm going to become one of the world's top 10 strongest chess players. I want to get the next title of the International Grandmaster, competing with men. This year I will play in the Women's World Chess Championship. I can participate in the World Junior U20 Chess Championship for another three years and win gold medals but I think it is a waste of time. Although it will be my first adult championship, I have chances to accomplish my goals," Zhansaya Abdumalik said.

It is to be recalled that in 2014, our women's team finished sixth at the 41st Chess Olympiad.