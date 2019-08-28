EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:56, 28 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Zhansaya Abdumalik to play against legendary Grandmaster Jan Timman

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM From October 20 to 26, the Dutch city of Hoogeveen will hold a match between legendary Dutch Grandmaster Jan Timman and 19-year-old Kazakhstani chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

    The game will be held as part of Hoogeveen Matches 2019 where Zhansaya was invited as a special guest. The match will last for 6 rounds with a classic time control.

    Jan Timman is a nine-time Dutch champion, best chess player of Europe of 1980s and candidate for the chess crown in a match against Anatoly Karpov in 1993.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!