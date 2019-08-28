Zhansaya Abdumalik to play against legendary Grandmaster Jan Timman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM From October 20 to 26, the Dutch city of Hoogeveen will hold a match between legendary Dutch Grandmaster Jan Timman and 19-year-old Kazakhstani chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

The game will be held as part of Hoogeveen Matches 2019 where Zhansaya was invited as a special guest. The match will last for 6 rounds with a classic time control.

Jan Timman is a nine-time Dutch champion, best chess player of Europe of 1980s and candidate for the chess crown in a match against Anatoly Karpov in 1993.