Zhansaya Abdumalik voted most beautiful chess player in Eurasia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Zhansaya Abdumalik has been named the most beautiful chess player in Eurasia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 17-year-old Abdumalik earned 9,136 votes in the online voting surpassing other chess players.



Uzbek Sarvinoz Kurbonboyeva was ranked 2nd with 7,848 votes. Coming in 3rd was Mutriba Hotami from Tajikistan.



Participants of the online voting cast their votes for chess players from Poland, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan at chess.pw.



Zhansaya Abdumalik is one of the most decorated chess players in Kazakhstan. She won her first title at a national tournament at the age of six. Two years later Zhansaya won the girls' U8 section of the Asian Youth Chess Championship and the World Youth Chess Championship. In 2013 she was voted the best under-20 girl player at the 1st Annual Asian Chess Excellence Award. Zhansaya won the Kazakhstan Women's Championship in 2016.