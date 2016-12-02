Zhansaya Abdumalik wins intl chess tournament in Poland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik won the 6th Krystyna Hołuj-Radzikowska Women's GM Tournament in Wroclaw, Poland, Kazinform correspondent reports.

After nine rounds scoring 7 points Zhansaya beat GM (2009) Anastasia Bodnaruk from Russia who scored 6.5 and Grandmaster (2009) and European bronze medalist of 2010 Monica Sotsky from Poland with 6 points. The tournament took place from 23 November to 1 December. Zhansaya played against 9 rivals.

"We arrived in Poland two days before the start of the tournament, so that we had time to see the sights. Overall, I am satisfied with the win, it was a great experience", Polish media quote Abdumalik.