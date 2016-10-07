Zhanseit Tuimebayev appointed as governor of South Kazakhstan region

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has introduced today new akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Born in 1958, Mr. Tuimebayev is a native of South Kazakhstan region.



Tuimebayev is a renowned statesman of the Republic of Kazakhstan and a diplomat.



Throughout his professional career he served as advisor to the President and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation. From 2007 to 2010 Tuimebayev held the post of the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Since 2010 he was Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkey.