ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two Kazakh taekwondokas won medals at the Turkish Open tournament, Kazinform learnt from Olympic.kz.

The competition was held in the city of Belek.



Zhanssel Deniz grabbed a gold medal in up to 73kg weight category (Ladies).



Zhazira Saparbay became a silver medalist in up to 53kg weight division (Ladies).



667 athletes participated in the tournament in total.