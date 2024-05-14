Zhanyl Baltabayeva wins 2024 Paralympic Games berth in para canoe

Kazakhstan’s para canoeist Zhanyl Baltabayeva earned her 2024 Paris Paralympic Games berth at the 2024 ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup and Paracanoe World Championships held in the Hungarian city of Szeged from May 8 to 12, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Tourism and Sport.

On the second day of the championships, Zhanyl Baltabayeva, who competed in VL3 Women 200m, finished second and her result was 1:05.83.

Polish para-athlete Monika Kukla came first (1:05.45), and French Elea Charvet finished third (1:07.33).

This became Kazakhstan’s 12th quota for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. Previously, quotas were won by Spatai Bibarys and David Degtyaryov in para canoeing, Dastan Mukashbekov in para athletics, Yerkin Gabbasov in para shooting. Three berths were earned by para swimmers, and para taekwondo athletes - Nurlan Dombayev, Kamilya Dosmalova and Nyshan Omirali.