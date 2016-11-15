Zhao Huasheng: Eurasian integration – one of key processes in world

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Eurasian integration is one of the key processes in today's world. Director of the Centre for Russia and Central Asia Studies of Shanghai-based Fudan University Zhao Huasheng said it in an interview with mass media on the sidelines of the second meeting of the Astana Club.

"The theme of today’s meeting is very interesting; we heard a plenty of productive ideas. We know that Central Asia is the region where many countries are concentrated in. Moreover, it shares borders with many big countries. One of the most important issues today is a big Eurasian partnership, one of the most crucial processes taking place in the world nowadays.,” Zhao Huasheng noted.

In his opinion, the issue of Eurasian integration touches upon interests of many countries. Along with this, he noted the importance of discussing the topics raised at the platform of the Astana Club.

“This is a very good and effective platform where opinions and propositions are outlined at the international level. The platform enables the participants to raise the issues which are of interest for Kazakhstan too. Here we can listen to the experts and specialists from other countries, that is very useful for us,” he added.

It should be noted that more than 50 world experts, political and public activists and scholars from 21 countries of the world participated in the second meeting of the Astana Club.

The participants discuss a wide range of issues including the positions of the world’s key players regarding Eurasia, economic development, infrastructure problems, resource sector, human capital development and many other issues.

President Nursultan Nazarbayev attended yesterday’s sitting of the Club.