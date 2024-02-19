Zhas Project to provide 280 small grants for NEET youth

The key goal of the Zhas Project (Youth Project) is to create favorable conditions for the development of NEET’s entrepreneurship through public awareness campaign, head of the youth and family affairs committee of the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry Kairat Kambarov said.

The Zhas Project is being developed in 20 regions across Kazakhstan.

Small grants up to 1 million tenge will be given to youth aged between 18 and 35 years old who are neither employed nor in education or training (the so-called NEET) for the development of social projects aimed at addressing problems of local communities.

The contest will kick off on March 25.

The applications should be submitted by April 24. The commission will select the applications from April 25 to May 14. The names of selected applicants will be made public on May 15 on social media and internet resources.

10 NGOs in three cities and 17 regions of Kazakhstan will provide 280 small grants this year under the project.