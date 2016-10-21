ZhasSTAR is a spring-board for young talents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On October 15-19 the VII International festival of creative youth 'ZhasSTAR' took place in Almaty. Famous figures of culture and art from Kazakhstan, Russia and France provided workshops and lectures to share their experience and knowledge, according to liter.kz.

'ZhasSTAR' festival takes place every year since 2009 and is the largest cultural event for the students of art faculties and active youth. The organizer of the festival is the First President's Fund.

According to the organizers, during the years of its existence this project has helped many young talents get on the road of success. This year over 3000 people participated in the festival. Free entry to the workshops allowed everyone who is interested in developing their creativity potential to attend them.



The masterclasses were provided by the professionals famous in Kazakhstan and abroad: honored artist of Russia and soloist of Boris Eifman Ballet Theatre Yelena Kuzmina from Saint Petersburg, master of guttural signing and national musical instrument player Abzal Arykbayev, circus showman Murat Muturganov, Russian violinist Alexey Lundin, «Nomad Stunts» founder Zhaidarbek Kunguzhinov, actor, script writer, film director and producer Nurtas Adambay, French designer, creator of 'Grand Royal Gowns project Muhammed Lamyne and others.