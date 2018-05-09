Zhauzhurek Polk procession takes place in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The descendants of the World War II veterans took part in "Zhauzhrek Polk" ("Immortal Regiment") Victory Day procession in Astana with the support from the Mayor's Office, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Singing Kazakh songs dedicated to the Victory in the war, Astana residents and guests with portraits of their ancestors started marching from the Qazaq Eli Monument.

The participants of the 3.6-kilometer march finished at the Otan Qorghaushylar Memorial where they paid tribute to those killed in the war.

CEO of National Research Medical Center JSC Abai Baigenzhin also participated in the procession. He said his father Kabatai Baigenzhin went off to the war on its first day.

















