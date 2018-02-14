Zhenis Kassymbek asks extra KZT60B for road reconstruction

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister for Investments and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek requested MPs to support the allocation of additional KZT 60 billion from the government budget for the reconstruction of local roads, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Adjusting the budget this year, we kindly request the members [of the Parliament] to support us and allocate additional money by way of transfers to the regions for developing local networks of highways. Currently, we have 80 to 90 billion. In the furtherance of the Head of State's instructions, we want to increase that amount to KZT 150 billion. Now we are requesting to allocate 60 billion on a parity basis with akimats (regional administrations)," said Zhenis Kassymbek addressing the meeting of the staff of the Ministry on Wednesday.

According to him, this money should be enough to carry out the reconstruction of 4,000 km of local roads per annum. "This will be instrumental in improving the service performance of roads. We expect that 85% of the local road network will have been in a satisfactory and good condition by 2020-2022," the minister clarified.

According to First Vice Minister Roman Sklyar, in 2018, the authorities will continue implementing 23 projects and the reconstruction will cover 4,200 km of nationally significant roads. He said that this year it is planned to open 528 km of reconstructed roads to traffic.