Zhenis Kassymbek points out main reasons hampering SEZs development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. Slow infrastructure construction hinders the development of the special economic zones as Kazakh Minister for Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek stated in a Government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Let me dwell on the systemic difficulties that impede SEZs development. This is the slow pace of infrastructure construction. In the world practice, the average period of SEZ infrastructure construction is 3 years. Whereas in our country, the period exceeds 5-6 years in a number of SEZs", Zhenis Kassymbek said.

The minister noted that SEZs a"National Industrial Petrochemical Technology Park" and "Astana - New City" have existed for 10 years, though the infrastructure construction has not been fully completed. To this day, there is no heat supply at 60 sites of the special economic zone "Astana - New City".



"We allocated the least amount of finance, nearly KZT3-4bn, for Pavlodar SEZ infrastructure, while the project status is 20 percent only. Taking into account the investors' great interest, it is necessary to complete construction of the SEZ in Pavlodar within an area of 650 ha. As the akimat assures, there are potential investors. Therefore, we propose to complete the infrastructural construction at the remaining four special economic zones: Astana, Pavlodar, Aktau seaport and National Industrial Petrochemical Technology Park. At the same time, we recommend more rational approaches to construction phasing and amounts requested", Zhenis Kassymbek added.