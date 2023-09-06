Zhenis Kassymbek reports to President on Astana city's socio-economic development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Mayor of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

The President was informed about the city’s socio-economic and infrastructure development.

As Kassymbek said, positive dynamics is observed in all key economic indicators.

In 7 months of 2023, the volume of investments increased by 9.2% and reached 978.5 billion tenge. 25 investment projects worth 87 billion tenge will be commissioned by the end of the year, including 15 projects in processing sector.

The Head of State was reported about the course of construction of gas heating stations and Thermal Power Plant 3, which will be put into operation stage-by-stage in the upcoming heating season.

The Mayor told the President about construction of social facilities (schools, affordable social housing and health centers), completion of long-delayed construction projects, demolition of dilapidated buildings, and development of residential areas.

According to him, 11 schools will be built in Astana till the end of 2023. Four of them have already been opened. 24 schools for almost 90,000 children will be built under the Comfortable School national project. 15 of them will be located in rapidly developing areas of Yessil and Nura districts.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of tasks to Zhenis Kassymbek on further development of social and engineering infrastructure, preparation for heating season and landscaping the city.