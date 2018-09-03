Zhetysu advertising campaign goes on air at BBC World News

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zhetysu - Towards the Sun advertising campaign went on air at BBC World News on September 1, Sergey Stanovkin, Head of BBC Advertising Regional Representative offices, posted on Facebook.

"Of all the advertising campaigns that I've launched in more than 12 years working with BBC World News as the Head of Commercial Representative office in ex-USSR countries, this one is very special to me. I might be biased here but I believe that this beautifully filmed video is much more than a TV commercial. It's an inspirational story about one of those unspoiled and untouched places in the world which are yet to be discovered by many savvy travelers. But once discovered, it's going to work as a magnet for many of them. At least that is what happened to me. I love Almaty region or Zhetysu as it is known in Kazakhstan and I use every opportunity to come back here again and again. Zhetysu-Towards the Sun is the slogan of the advertising campaign," Stanovkin wrote.



Stanovkin thanked the administration of Almaty Region ‘who shared their knowledge and passion for the homeland with BBC' and DARS FILMS ‘who lovingly filmed and produced it'.



He also added that the project would be impossible without ‘extremely talented, dedicated and truly unstoppable' film director Daria Chernova.