Zhetysu region attracted KZT 188.2 bln in investments, governor

The Head of State received governor of Zhetysu region Beibit Issabayev, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

He reported on the region’s socioeconomic development for the past seven months and plans for the period ahead.

The governor said the short-term economic indicator in January-July 2024 made 122.4%. The region attracted 188.2 billion tenge in investments, including 136.7 billion tenge of private investments. He highlighted the implementation of the Auyl amanaty program and sugar industry development.

Issabayev said a package of promising investment projects, including a large metallurgical complex in Kerbulak district, an industrial park Kazakhstan-China international industrial city in the territory of Khorgos - Eastern Gates Special Economic Zone and a wind farm with a capacity of 1GW is being developed in the region.

The governor also reported on the widening of transport and logistics and transit potential of the region, gasification, progress of housing and road construction, and tourism development.

Following the meeting, the Head of State set certain tasks on further socioeconomic development of the region and raising people’s welfare.