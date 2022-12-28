Zhetysu region unveils 2 medical facilities

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM An outpatient clinic and a modern modular medical station opened their doors in Aksu district in Zhetysu region, the akimat’s press service reports.

The medical station in the village of Kokozek provides primary medical care for more than 760 locals.

The outpatient clinic was built in Sagabuyen village with a population of 2,000 people. Its construction started in the spring. The cost of the project totals KZT 183,212,000. Up to 25 people are expected to receive treatment at the clinic.

According to deputy governor of the region Gaziz Yeszhanov thanks to the new social facilities equipped with advanced medical devices the locals have an opportunity to receive high-quality medical assistance. He added one more medical facility is being built in Karakemer village under the Auyl-el besigi program.

Photo: gov.kz