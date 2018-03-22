Zhibek-apa shares secrets of ancient carpet-making art

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Grandma Zhibek from Kostanay learnt making carpets from her mother and her female friends when she was in her teens. It was a good tradition to get together with friends for a good talk while weaving.

On the eve of Nauryz celebration Zhibek Zhussupova provided a master class to share the peculiarities of the ancient art of making carpets.

As Zhibek-apa says, one person can make a medium-sized carpet within one month with no hurry.



"I was 14 when I started making carpets. Since then I have made 12 carpets. The last time I made a carpet for my acquaintance was four years ago. I have not made any carpets ever since, because there hasn't been such a need. Nowadays it is easier to buy ready-made goods," Zhibek-apay said.

The main component in making carpet is the machine. Earlier weaving looms were wooden, and now there are metal ones which are easier to use.



"First, you need to prepare wool. For carpets we used sheep wool. It is quite hard work: first you treat it, wash it and dry it. Then, you fluff it with sticks, and dye it and make threads. Once it is ready you work with the loom," Zhibek says.

"The ornament is main in the entire process. The threads which we choose as a basis must be strong and thick. Then, as you count the treads you put other color yarn through them to make a pattern. It takes a lot of assiduity and attention. But the beautiful ornament which you get as a result captivates every heart," Zhibek adds.



As for the patterns, according to Zhibek, they vary greatly - from zoomorphic beaks and sheep horns to cosmogonic and geometrical lines and figures. And, of course, each of them has its meaning.

Small carpets can be made within a week. To make large carpets it may take months and about 25 balls of wool.





On the eve of Nauryz holiday at Kostanay Historical Regional Museum the locals and guests had a chance to dive into the process of carpet making. The Kostanay masters of the ancient carpet making art showed the process to the visitors. The heroine of our story Zhibek-apa was among them, and as she started weaving her carpet she let everyone, who was curious enough, a chance to feel like a carpet maker.

Zhibek-apa says that she does not meet anyone willing to learn carpet making but her own daughters and granddaughters. She wishes she could revive this tradition among people and make it popular today.

"Today not many people are keen to learn this art, because one can buy all they want in supermarkets, including carpets. However, those who value unique works, they know that there is nothing like hand-made work. I hope that this art will become popular in the future among the population," Zhibek Zhussupova said.