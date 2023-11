ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis player Zhibek Kulambayeva World No. 426 lost in the second-round match at the M 25 Santa Margherita di Pula Tournament 2023, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

She was defeated by French player Sara Cakarevic ranking currently 518th in the world in the two sets 0:6, 3:6.