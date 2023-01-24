EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:00, 24 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan advances at ITF singles tennis event in India

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan advanced at the ITF India 02A held in Pune, India, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Kulambayeva defeated Russia’s Ekaterina Reyngold 0-6, 6-2, 7-6 in Round of 32 of the ITF India 02A event.

    The Kazakhstani is to take on Japan’s Eri Shimizu in the 1/8 finals of the tournament.

    Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan is presently placed 483rd in the WTA Singles Ranking.


    Photo: sports.kz


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!