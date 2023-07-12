20:19, 12 July 2023 | GMT +6
Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan off to good start at ITF tennis tournament in Italy
ROME. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva is off to a good start at the ITF women’s singles tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.
Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan beat Anika Jaskova of Slovakia in a three-set match 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in Round of 32 of the ITF Italy 10A women’s singles tennis tournament. The match lasted for one hour and 58 minutes.
The 23-year-old Kazakhstani is next to take on Macedonian Lina Gjorcheska.