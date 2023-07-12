Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan off to good start at ITF tennis tournament in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva is off to a good start at the ITF women’s singles tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan beat Anika Jaskova of Slovakia in a three-set match 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in Round of 32 of the ITF Italy 10A women’s singles tennis tournament. The match lasted for one hour and 58 minutes.

The 23-year-old Kazakhstani is next to take on Macedonian Lina Gjorcheska.