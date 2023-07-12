EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:19, 12 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan off to good start at ITF tennis tournament in Italy

    None
    Photo: ktf.kz
    ROME. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva is off to a good start at the ITF women’s singles tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan beat Anika Jaskova of Slovakia in a three-set match 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in Round of 32 of the ITF Italy 10A women’s singles tennis tournament. The match lasted for one hour and 58 minutes.

    The 23-year-old Kazakhstani is next to take on Macedonian Lina Gjorcheska.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!