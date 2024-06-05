Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan reaches her first WTA 125 semis in Italy

Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan for the first time in her career has reached the semifinals of the WTA 125 doubles tennis tournament played in Bari, Italy, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan paired with Francisca Jorge of Portugal outplayed Nadia Podoroska of Argentina and Irina Bara of Romania 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinal of the 2024 Open Delle Puglie doubles.

Zhibek Kulambayeva and Francisca Jorge are next to take on either the tournament’s first-seeded duo of Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Irina Khromacheva of Russia or Estelle Cascino of France and Natela Dzalamidze of Georgia.