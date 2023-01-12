EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:27, 12 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan reaches W40 Nonthaburi 2 doubles semis

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan paired with Lina Glushko of Israel advanced to the semifinal of the ITF W40 doubles tournament in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakh-Israeli tandem Zhibek Kulambayeva and Lina Glushko defeated Thai duo Chompoothip Jundakate and Tamachan Momkoonthod 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 in the quarterfinal match at the ITF W40 Nonthaburi 2 doubles event.

    The tournament’s prize fund is $40,000.


    Photo: ktf.kz

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!