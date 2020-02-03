Zhibek Kulambayeva wins ITF doubles finals

ANTALYA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva won women’s doubles finals during the ITF Club Megasaray Cup Series 2 in Turkey’s Antalya, Kazinform learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

In a final match of the tournament, Zhibek Kulambayeva/Yexin Ma (China) duo defeated Ayaka Okuno (Japan)/ Julyette Steur (Germany) international duo.

The match which lasted for 1 hour 31 minutes ended with the score 6:4, 1:6, 10:4.