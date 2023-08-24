Zhibek Kulymbetova wins her 7th world jiu-jitsu title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 16-year-old Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulymbetova won a gold medal at the JJIF World Championship YOUTH 2023 in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The purple belt holder competed in a 48kg weight division. She had four fights, of which she won one ahead of schedule, and the remaining fights she won on points. Her opponents were from Russia, Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates and Thailand.

«The World Jiu-Jitsu Championship is being held in our country for the first time. This is a great event for us, and I am happy of winning the gold medal in my homeland,» Zhibek says.

Her coach Nursultan Orynbasarov added that Zhibek's opponents were strong, but she achieved success through her character and hard work.

More than 1,000 athletes from 42 countries, representing different weight and age categories, gathered at Astana-based Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace for the championship. The event will be held until August 25.

Zhibek Kulymbetova is a member of the Sagadat Batyr – QTT sports club based in Almaty region. She is also the world champion in grappling, bronze medalist of the World Sambo Championship, winner and prize-winner of many international and republican competitions. Prior to that, she won world champion titles six times in Abu Dhabi.