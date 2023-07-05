Zhomart Aliyev appointed as head of Committee for Environmental Regulation and Control

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Zhomart Aliyev has been appointed as the Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Regulation and Control of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Kazakh government.

Born in 1969, Zhomart Aliyev is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnical Institute, Paris School of Mines, and Myrzakhmetov Kokshetau University.

From 2012 till the current appointment, he served as the deputy chairman of the Committee for Environmental Regulation and Control of the Environment Ministry of Kazakhstan.