Zhomart Zhan award pins presented to best charity-givers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The ceremony of presenting the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan's "Zhomart Zhan" award pins, established this year by the Head of State, has been held in Astana today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The award is a public recognition and encouragement of the citizens for their merits in the development of philanthropic and charity activities.









"I would like to announce the names of all charity-givers of Kazakhstan. But it is not possible. There are lots of them. We invited the best ones to today's event. However, I would like to thank everyone. Through charity, we can unite people regardless of religion," said Deputy Chairman - Head of the Secretariat of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan Darkhan Mynbay at the ceremony.





He said that the winners had been selected based on the results of the APK's "Caravan of Mercy". In general, the award pins were presented to 19 entrepreneurs, public figures, philanthropists, etc.





"Usually they do not want to display their good deeds. They have held fifteen hundred events. 950,000 people have taken part," Darkhan Mynbay added.





It should be noted that the awarding ceremony was held within the framework of the Forum of Charity Organizations and Donors.