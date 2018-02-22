“Zhomart Zhurek” award for generosity to appear in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Religious Affairs and Civil Society of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev told the Committee of Civil Society to introduce annual honoring ceremony "Zhomart Zhurek", Kazinform refers to the press service of the Ministry.

"It is important to create a chance for Kazakhstan people to be rewarded for demonstration of high degree of social responsibility," Nurlan Yermekbayev explained during the enlarged meeting of the Ministry.

The title "Zhomart Zhurek", which means "generous heart" from the Kazakh language, will be given to those citizens who devoted a part of their life and funds to development of their home area to recognize their contribution.

The Ministry is carrying out Atameken program within the framework of Rukhani Janghyru program with the purpose to unite the efforts of citizens, NGOs, volunteers, philanthropists, business structures and state agencies for solution of topical problems.





Within the framework of the program in 2017 there were carried out 1,197 projects to the amount of KZT 43,530,000,000.

"Thanks to these projects the country has received invaluable help of "people's investments". People across the country and especially entrepreneurs started investing money in construction, reconstruction and procurement of social facilities with modern equipment," the Minister said.