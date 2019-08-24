Zhoshy khan mausoleum should become cultural tourism site, President

ULYTAU. KAZINFORM «Ulytau should become the center of international ethnographic tourism. All the work should be done within celebrations of the 750th anniversary of Golden Horde,» President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart said during the International Tourism Forum in Ulytau.

The President stressed that the Zhoshy (Jochi) khan mausoleum should become the cultural tourism site and attention of the whole world should be drawn to the historical character of Jochi khan, the Akorda Twitter account reads.

In addition to that, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that there are lots of people in Kazakhstan and abroad who do not that the mausoleum of Genghis Khan's eldest son, Zhoshy (Jochi), is situated in Kazakhstan.