NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM – Kazakh women’s team won another bronze medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Zhuldyz Yeshimova claimed bronze in the 53kg consolation bout 5-1 against Uzbek wrestler Aktenge Keunimzhayeva.

Kazakhstan’s women's team has so far won four medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships.