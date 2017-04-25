Zhumagulov vs Asatryan fight winner to gain over KZT5MM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kamil Gadzhiyev, President of Fight Nights Global promotion has revealed the reward amount of the fight at Fight Nights Global 65 tournament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the prize for the winner of Kazakh Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Russian Vartan Asatryan fight will be RUR1MM or around KZT5.6MM.

"There is a trend to disclose information on fees paid to fighters after a tournament. Nowadays, the cost of fights in ММА is sometimes higher than money paid to the participants. It is a championship belt that will be the core value in the fight with participation of Zhalgas Zhumagulov. The official reward for the victory in the main fight of the event will equal RUR1MM", he stressed. "We are partnering with Russian commercial brands interesting in airing fights in Kazakhstan, Russia and all over the world", Gadzhiyev added.

Producer of Fight Nights Global Sangadzhi Tarbayev informed that the tournament expects a financial return as well. "Our tournament is a fully commercial event and we, therefore, hope it will be commercially successful", he said.