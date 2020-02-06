Zhusan Operation: 595 Kazakhstanis repatriated from Syria

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan has summed up the four stages of the humanitarian operation «Zhusan», Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the NSC, within the previous year 595 citizens of Kazakhstan were repatriated to our country from Syria. During Zhusan-1 operation there were repatriated 47 people including six men, eleven women and thirty children. Within Zhusan-2 Kazakhstan returned 231 people including 16 men, 59 women, 156 children (18 orphans). At the third stage of the operation, 246 people returned to their homeland: 8 men, 67 women and 171 children (9 orphans). Within Zhusan-4 stage 71 people were returned to the country including 3 men, 19 women, 49 children (5 orphans).

According to the National Security Committee, all women and children who returned to the country underwent rehabilitation and adaptation courses.

Thirty one men and twelve women have been convicted for participation in the activities of terrorist organizations.