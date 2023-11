ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh middleweight (69 kg) boxer Ablaikhan Zhussupov has become the finalist of ASBC Asian Boxing Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

Zhussupov fought against an aggressive Mongolian boxer Tuvshinbat Byamba in the semifinal. Nonetheless, the Kazakh boxer was strong enough to handle his rival's attacks and come off with flying colours.