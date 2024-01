ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, fresh off winning his third consecutive UEFA Champions League title as the coach for the Spanish powerhouse, on Thursday announced his resignation at a surprise press conference, EFE reports.

During the unexpected presser, held alongside the club's president, Florentino Pérez, the French coach explained that it was time for a change after three years at the helm of the Spanish team.