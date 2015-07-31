ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he will surprise everyone with his next move when he leaves Paris Saint-Germain, Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com.

Ibrahimovic has been linked with a number of clubs this summer but insists that he is "very happy" at PSG. As it stands, however, he will leave next summer as he has only one year remaining on his contract.

The 33-year-old has spoken of his desire to play in MLS at some stage but where the Sweden international will ply his trade next is a mystery and the player intends on keeping it that way for now.

"Where I go next, it will be a surprise, a very big surprise," the PSG striker said after scoring in the 2-0 win over Manchester United in Chicago on Thursday.

Ibrahimovic has seen PSG develop into a major force in European football since he arrived at the club. Last season they beat Chelsea to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League but they were soundly beaten by Barcelona.

Ibrahimovic says he is totally content with life in the French capital and will not leave this summer. "I'm very happy at PSG. You don't see that on the field?" the former Barcelona and Internazionale player said.

"I have another year on my contract with PSG and I am very happy. Things are getting better. We are a strong team, we can do much more than we have been doing so at the moment but I am very happy."

The win over United meant PSG lifted the International Champions Cup in Chicago. Winning the pre-season tournament means little to Ibrahimovic, though. He is more concerned about beating Lyon in the Trophée des Champions meeting with the Coupe de France winners in Montreal this weekend.

"The [trophy] we won today is only for the preparation. This is nothing official," said Ibrahimovic, who helped guide PSG to wins over Benfica and Fiorentina in the International Champions Cup over the past two weeks. "This is only to prepare our condition mentally and physically for the season.

"We have been here 15 days, played all the friendly games and now we go over to the official game against Lyon, that is the Super Cup so if we can win that one we will win our first trophy for the year, so that would be very good."