ZOJE sewing machines to be assembled in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - ZOJE sewing machines will be assembled at a plant in Astana city put on stream by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on Friday.

The modern assembly was constructed in the territory of the Special Economic Zone "Astana - the new city". According to director of "ASTANA Yutariya Ltd" Saule Shaumenova, the plant will assemble industrial sewing machines for Kazakhstani and CIS light industry enterprises. The assembly is expected to create nearly 500 workplaces.