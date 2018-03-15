Zubin Mehta awarded Order of Friendship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In Los Angeles, Director of the Astana Opera Galym Akhmedyarov presented the eminent maestro with the 2nd degree Order of Dostyk (Friendship), the theater's press service reports.

The Order of Friendship is awarded by the President of Kazakhstan to individuals for the promotion of international and civil consensus, peace, friendship, and cooperation between peoples.

Maestro Mehta thanked Kazakhstan for the recognition and wished the people of Kazakhstan prosperity, adding that they can be proud of what they have achieved. He also noted President Nazarbayev's contribution to the global peace.

The conductor who first visited Kazakhstan in 2017, expressed his readiness to cooperate with Kazakh musicians.

Zubin Mehta is one of the world's greatest conductors. In September 2017, he performed at Astana Opera with the La Scala Orchestra.



