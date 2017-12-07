Zulfiya Gabidullina receives special award of IPC

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh Paralympic swimmer Zulfiya Gabidullina who earlier claimed gold in 50 m freestyle at the World Para-Swimming Championships in Mexico City, has received a special award of the World Series, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the National Paralympic Committee of Kazakhstan, the champion of the 15th Summer Paralympic Games, Zulfiya Gabidullina, along with 4 more athletes from other countries, has been awarded the prize of the 2017 World Para-Swimming Series by the International Paralympic Committee.

As previously reported, today Team Kazakhstan in addition to Zulfiaya's gold bagged two more medals, Anuar Akhmetov and Andrey Afanasyev won silver and bronze in the 100 m breaststroke, respectively.

Currently, Team Kazakhstan has two gold, three silver, and one bronze medal in its tally.