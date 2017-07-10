Zulfiya Gabidullina sets world record at open championship in Germany

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the Internationale Deutsche Meisterschaften 2017, which is a part of the new Para-Swimming World Series in Berlin champion of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro Zulfiya Gabidullina set a new world record in 200 meters freestyle. prosports.kz reports.

Kazakhstan at the tournament is represented by Natalia Zvyagintseva, Anuar Akhmetov, Dmitry Li, Yerzhan Salimgereev, Shahan Zholdasbayev, Bauyrzhan Kabakov, Siyazbek Daliyev, Kirill Ilyukevich and Zulfiya Gabidullina.

Zulfiya Gabidullina in the final 200 meters freestyle race showed result 03:26.65. In addition, she showed the best result at a distance of 100 meters freestyle and became the second at a distance of 50 meters on the back.

Paralympian champion Zulfiya Gabidullina is a master of sports of the international class of Kazakstan in swimming, a member of the national team of the Republic of Kazakhstan, a 12-time world record holder.





