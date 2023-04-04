Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Zulfiya Suleimenova was appointed the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan as per the corresponding decree signed by the Head of State, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

Born in 1990, Zulfiya Suleimenova hails from Aktobe. She obtained her Bachelor and Master’s degrees from the Gumilyov Eurasian National University and her PhD degree from the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies in Japan.

She started working at the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources in 2020 as a deputy director of one of the departments. Ms Suleimenova worked for UN in environment-related jobs as well as KazISS. She also served as the Majilis deputy between 2021 and 2022. In 2022 she was named as the Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural resources. Since January 2023 she has been working as the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources.