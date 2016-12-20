Zurich shooting: Attacker found dead

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A man who injured three people at the Zurich Islamic center has been found dead under the bridge not far away from the crime scene.

As has been reported earlier, three men were injured when the attacker stormed into a Somali-Islamic center on Monday evening and opened fire.

Police has found a body under a bridge a nearby. Later it was confirmed to be the attacker.

According to police sources, there seems to be no link with so-called Islamic State.