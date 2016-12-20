EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:13, 20 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Zurich shooting: Attacker found dead

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A man who injured three people at the Zurich Islamic center has been found dead under the bridge not far away from the crime scene.

    As has been reported earlier, three men were injured when the attacker stormed into a Somali-Islamic center on Monday evening and opened fire.

    Police has found a body under a bridge a nearby. Later it was confirmed to be the attacker.

    According to police sources, there seems to be no link with so-called Islamic State.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!