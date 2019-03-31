Zuzana Caputova elected the President of Slovakia

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM Zuzana Caputova, a 45-year-old lawyer from the western Slovakian town of Pezinok, was elected the president of Slovakia, becoming the first woman to be at the helm of the country, the State Election Commission announced after the presidential election on Saturday, TASS reports.

"After we have processed data obtained from 96.8% of the polling stations across the country - Zuzana Caputova received 58.3% of the votes," the commission said in a statement. "Her opponent Maros Sefcovic secured the support of 41.7% of votes."



The voters' turnout was reported to reach some 42% out of 4.5 million of eligible voters in Slovakia, which has a population of about 5.5 million. Political scientists from Bratislava claim that it was the lowest turnout in the history of elections in Slovakia, which elects the president every five years since 1999.

Caputova, a lawyer from Pezinok in western Slovakia, has served as Deputy Chairperson of non-parliamentary party Progressive Slovakia. Sefcovic currently serves as Vice-President of the European Commission.



Addressing a news briefing at her election campaign headquarters on Saturday, Caputova said she would work in the interests of uniting all citizens of Slovakia.



"I will be doing my best uniting Slovaks and to win the trust of those he did not support me at the election," she said. "I accept with honor the duties assigned to me by the people [of Slovakia]."



Sefcovic said at a news briefing on late Saturday at his election campaign headquarters that "I have called Zuzana Caputova on the telephone and congratulated her with winning the election for the post of the president of Slovakia."



"I wish the new president and Slovakia all of the best," he said. "I have worked all my life in the best interests of Slovakia and will continue this work."



President-elect Caputova, who was born on June 21, 1973, will be sworn to take the office on June 15, 2019. She is the first woman to win the presidential election in the country and will be also the youngest president at the age of 45. She is divorced and has two daughters of ages 15 and 18.