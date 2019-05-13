All guilty persons will be punished - Vice FM on Kazakhstanis involved in terrorist activities in Syria

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev told about further fate of those Kazakhstani nationals evacuated from Syria, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"As for the participants of terrorist activities and illegal military operations, they will be brought to criminal responsibility as soon as their involvement in these crimes is proved in compliance with Kazakhstani law," said the Vice Minister.



In his words, this humanitarian action was carried out under the support of the U.S. and Syrian Democratic Forces.



"Kazakhstan's well-weighted position on fulfillment of its international commitments as per the UNSC resolutions No.2396 and No.2178 was positively backed by our colleagues who view Kazakhstan as a responsible partner and member of international community," he added.



Recall that 231 Kazakhstani citizens, including 156 children, mostly, of preschool-age, 18 of whom are orphans, were evacuated from Syria on the 7th and 9th May. This large-scale humanitarian action was a follow-up to the Jusan operation, which was successfully carried out in January of this year on the instruction of the First President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Governmental authorities and non-governmental organizations have launched rehabilitation measures for the all citizens arrived. Medical, psychological, and social assistance has been provided