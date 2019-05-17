Amirzhan Kossanov’s election campaign team hold ecological action event in Oskemen

OSKEMEN. KAZINFORM - On May 17, members of the election campaign team of presidential candidate Amirzhan Kossanov continued their activities in Oskemen, East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The activists held "Green City" ecological action event, during which they planted tree seedlings in one of the developing districts of the regional center.



During the event, the head of the regional campaign office told the residents of the city about Amirzhan Kossanov's election program. The citizens had the opportunity to ask their questions.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutay Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.