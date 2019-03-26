Asset Issekeshev now heads Foundation of First President of Kazakhstan – Yelbasy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Asset Issekeshev has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

It is to be recalled that Issekeshev was relieved of his post as the Head of Presidential Administration.

Asset Issekeshev was born on August 17, 1971. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University in 1994 and the Higher School of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 1998.

He held the posts of Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Economic Affairs, Minister of Industry and Trade, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Industry and New Technologies, Minister of Investment and Development. From 2016 to 2018, Asset Issekeshev served as Mayor of Astana (now Nur-Sultan). On 10 September 2018, he was appointed as the Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.