Bike ride in support of Daniya Yespayeva takes place in Almaty
The bike ride was aimed at promoting patriotism among the younger generation, popularizing tourism and mass sport, promoting a healthy lifestyle throughout the Year of Youth.
Addressing the event participants, Nurlan Zhazylbekov, Head of the Almaty Branch of the Ak Zhol Party, made a speech in support of Daniya Yespayeva. After that, the bike ride started near the First President's Park on Al-Farabi Avenue. The campaign route passed through the following streets: Toraigyrov - Kablukov - Temiryazev - Baitursunov-Shevchenko - Kunayev - Gogol. The cyclists finished at Central Park.
It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.