Bike ride in support of Daniya Yespayeva takes place in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A bike ride in support of Daniya Yespayeva took place in Almaty. As part of the election campaign, the Almaty headquarters of the presidential candidate nominated by the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan organized the event with the participation of Kazakhstan's cycling community, Velohalyk Almaty, AppleTeam, and other teams, Kazinform cites the press service of the party.

The bike ride was aimed at promoting patriotism among the younger generation, popularizing tourism and mass sport, promoting a healthy lifestyle throughout the Year of Youth.

Addressing the event participants, Nurlan Zhazylbekov, Head of the Almaty Branch of the Ak Zhol Party, made a speech in support of Daniya Yespayeva. After that, the bike ride started near the First President's Park on Al-Farabi Avenue. The campaign route passed through the following streets: Toraigyrov - Kablukov - Temiryazev - Baitursunov-Shevchenko - Kunayev - Gogol. The cyclists finished at Central Park.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.