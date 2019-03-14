Boeing suspends 737 Max planes global fleet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The United States of America decided to suspend the operation of Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development informed on Facebook.

"Boeing continues to have full confidence in the safety of the 737 MAX. However, after consultation with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and aviation authorities and its customers around the world, Boeing has determined -- out of an abundance of caution and in order to reassure the flying public of the aircraft's safety -- to recommend to the FAA the temporary suspension of operations of the entire global fleet of 371 737 MAX aircraft," the company said on its official website.

In addition, the company expressed condolences over the plane crashes.



"On behalf of the entire Boeing team, we extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in these two tragic accidents," said Dennis Muilenburg, president, CEO, Chairman of The Boeing Company.

It is to be recalled that an Ethiopian Airlines (ET) plane, which flew from Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa to Kenyan capital Nairobi, crashed on March 10.

On March 13, the Civil Aviation Committee informed Kazakhstan suspended Boeing 737 MAX flights.