Daniya Yespayeva’s campaign headquarters arranges Doors Open Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The election campaign headquarters of Daniya Yespayeva, the presidential candidate nominated by the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, in the city of Nur-Sultan held a Doors Open Day, Kazinform cites the press service of the Party.

Daniya Yespayeva, together with the MPs of the Ak Zhol Party faction, and members of the headquarters received a delegation of Russian journalists. Nearly two dozen representatives of the top Russian mass media came to meet with the first female Kazakhstan presidential candidate. During the briefing, the journalists asked a variety of questions. They were interested in the keynotes of the election program, as well as Daniya Yespayeva's expectations for the upcoming election and her further steps in the political arena in the event of victory. The candidate told the reporters, at length, about her election program.

The same day there was also a reception of citizens. The people came to ask their personal questions to the candidate.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.